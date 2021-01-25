Earnings results for Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Citizens Community Bancorp last issued its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Dividend Strength: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citizens Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 21.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citizens Community Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.27% next year. This indicates that Citizens Community Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

In the past three months, Citizens Community Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,293.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.24% of the stock of Citizens Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 51.79% of the stock of Citizens Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI



Earnings for Citizens Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.87% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 9.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 9.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Citizens Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

