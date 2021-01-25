Earnings results for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Community Bank System last posted its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Community Bank System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bank System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.86%. The high price target for CBU is $65.00 and the low price target for CBU is $58.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Community Bank System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.50, Community Bank System has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $70.58. Community Bank System has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bank System has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bank System is 51.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Community Bank System will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.95% next year. This indicates that Community Bank System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

In the past three months, Community Bank System insiders have sold 13,080.62% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,383.00 in company stock and sold $2,159,381.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by insiders. 69.82% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU



Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -8.65% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 23.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 23.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Community Bank System has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here