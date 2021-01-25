Earnings results for Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Covenant Logistics Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.30 million. Covenant Logistics Group has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Covenant Logistics Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covenant Logistics Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.38%. The high price target for CVLG is $26.00 and the low price target for CVLG is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group does not currently pay a dividend. Covenant Logistics Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

In the past three months, Covenant Logistics Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,306,591.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 32.50% of the stock of Covenant Logistics Group is held by insiders. 52.73% of the stock of Covenant Logistics Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG



Earnings for Covenant Logistics Group are expected to grow by 63.30% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Covenant Logistics Group is -17.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covenant Logistics Group is -17.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covenant Logistics Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

