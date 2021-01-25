Earnings results for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Crane last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Its revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.3. Crane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crane (NYSE:CR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.99%. The high price target for CR is $86.00 and the low price target for CR is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane pays a meaningful dividend of 2.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crane does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crane is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crane will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.32% next year. This indicates that Crane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crane (NYSE:CR)

In the past three months, Crane insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Crane is held by insiders. 65.86% of the stock of Crane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crane (NYSE:CR



Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 23.60% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Crane is 212.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Crane is 212.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 34.39. Crane has a P/B Ratio of 3.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

