Earnings results for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company earned $285 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7. Equity LifeStyle Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.19%. The high price target for ELS is $73.00 and the low price target for ELS is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equity LifeStyle Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.20, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $63.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity LifeStyle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 65.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equity LifeStyle Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.55% next year. This indicates that Equity LifeStyle Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

In the past three months, Equity LifeStyle Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)



Earnings for Equity LifeStyle Properties are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 52.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 52.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 8.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

