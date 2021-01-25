Earnings results for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

FB Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. FB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.00%. The high price target for FBK is $32.00 and the low price target for FBK is $18.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.90, FB Financial has a forecasted downside of 28.0% from its current price of $37.36. FB Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FB Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FB Financial is 12.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.85% next year. This indicates that FB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

In the past three months, FB Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,968.00 in company stock. 45.20% of the stock of FB Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.03% of the stock of FB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK



Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -12.16% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 29.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 29.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here