Earnings results for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Graco last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business earned $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graco has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Graco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.91%. The high price target for GGG is $90.00 and the low price target for GGG is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.80, Graco has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $75.83. Graco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graco is 39.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graco will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.89% next year. This indicates that Graco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graco (NYSE:GGG)

In the past three months, Graco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,226,680.00 in company stock. Only 4.12% of the stock of Graco is held by insiders. 84.08% of the stock of Graco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graco (NYSE:GGG



Earnings for Graco are expected to grow by 13.59% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Graco is 43.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Graco is 43.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.51. Graco has a PEG Ratio of 4.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Graco has a P/B Ratio of 12.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here