Earnings results for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Great Southern Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The business earned $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Great Southern Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.46%. The high price target for GSBC is $56.00 and the low price target for GSBC is $56.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Southern Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, Great Southern Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $51.16. Great Southern Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Great Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 26.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Southern Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.96% next year. This indicates that Great Southern Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

In the past three months, Great Southern Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,175.00 in company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.36% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC



Earnings for Great Southern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.99% in the coming year, from $3.86 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 12.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 12.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

