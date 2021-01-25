Earnings results for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H. B. Fuller Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H.B. Fuller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.65%. The high price target for FUL is $65.00 and the low price target for FUL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

H.B. Fuller has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.33, H.B. Fuller has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $52.73. H.B. Fuller has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H.B. Fuller has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of H.B. Fuller is 21.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, H.B. Fuller will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.82% next year. This indicates that H.B. Fuller will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

In the past three months, H.B. Fuller insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,840.00 in company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of H.B. Fuller is held by insiders. 95.42% of the stock of H.B. Fuller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL



Earnings for H.B. Fuller are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of H.B. Fuller is 23.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of H.B. Fuller is 23.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.13. H.B. Fuller has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. H.B. Fuller has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

