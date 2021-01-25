Earnings results for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Heartland Financial USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business earned $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Heartland Financial USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.12%. The high price target for HTLF is $49.00 and the low price target for HTLF is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heartland Financial USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Heartland Financial USA has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $45.89. Heartland Financial USA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heartland Financial USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 19.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heartland Financial USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.41% next year. This indicates that Heartland Financial USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

In the past three months, Heartland Financial USA insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $113,905.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by insiders. 57.04% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF



Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -11.41% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Heartland Financial USA has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

