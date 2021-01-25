Earnings results for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Hexcel last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Hexcel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hexcel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.97%. The high price target for HXL is $71.00 and the low price target for HXL is $22.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hexcel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.68, Hexcel has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $48.34. Hexcel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel does not currently pay a dividend. Hexcel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

In the past three months, Hexcel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Hexcel is held by insiders. 95.89% of the stock of Hexcel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL



Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 145.83% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 32.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 32.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.52. Hexcel has a PEG Ratio of 14.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hexcel has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

