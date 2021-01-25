Earnings results for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

HomeStreet last released its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. HomeStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HomeStreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.39%. The high price target for HMST is $42.00 and the low price target for HMST is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HomeStreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.20, HomeStreet has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $36.93. HomeStreet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HomeStreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HomeStreet is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HomeStreet will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.96% next year. This indicates that HomeStreet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

In the past three months, HomeStreet insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $725,791.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.62% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by insiders. 83.68% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST



Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 13.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 13.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. HomeStreet has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

