Earnings results for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

J & J Snack Foods last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm earned $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. J & J Snack Foods has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.1. J & J Snack Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J & J Snack Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.53%. The high price target for JJSF is $140.00 and the low price target for JJSF is $137.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. J & J Snack Foods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 207.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, J & J Snack Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.53% next year. This indicates that J & J Snack Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

In the past three months, J & J Snack Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,510,093.00 in company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of J & J Snack Foods is held by insiders. 73.18% of the stock of J & J Snack Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF



Earnings for J & J Snack Foods are expected to grow by 42.32% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 161.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of J & J Snack Foods is 161.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. J & J Snack Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

