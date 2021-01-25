Earnings results for JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JSR in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for JSR.

Dividend Strength: JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JSR does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of JSR is 44.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, JSR will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.32% next year. This indicates that JSR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

In the past three months, JSR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of JSR is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY



Earnings for JSR are expected to grow by 97.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of JSR is 32.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of JSR is 32.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.13. JSR has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

