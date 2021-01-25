Earnings results for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71.

Kimberly-Clark last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Its revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Kimberly-Clark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.30%. The high price target for KMB is $187.00 and the low price target for KMB is $130.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kimberly-Clark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.45, Kimberly-Clark has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $132.21. Kimberly-Clark has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimberly-Clark has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 62.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimberly-Clark will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.45% next year. This indicates that Kimberly-Clark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

In the past three months, Kimberly-Clark insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $398,010.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by insiders. 71.89% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB



Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 2.48% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 19.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 19.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. Kimberly-Clark has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimberly-Clark has a P/B Ratio of 231.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

