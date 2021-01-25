Earnings results for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Koninklijke Philips last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $5.82 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Koninklijke Philips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Koninklijke Philips.

Dividend Strength: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Koninklijke Philips does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 41.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Koninklijke Philips will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.77% next year. This indicates that Koninklijke Philips will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

In the past three months, Koninklijke Philips insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.72% of the stock of Koninklijke Philips is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG



Earnings for Koninklijke Philips are expected to grow by 1.17% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 39.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 39.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.70. Koninklijke Philips has a PEG Ratio of 2.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Koninklijke Philips has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

