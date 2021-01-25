Earnings results for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

MediciNova last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MediciNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediciNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.56%. The high price target for MNOV is $11.00 and the low price target for MNOV is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediciNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, MediciNova has a forecasted upside of 84.6% from its current price of $5.96. MediciNova has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova does not currently pay a dividend. MediciNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

In the past three months, MediciNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of MediciNova is held by insiders. Only 21.65% of the stock of MediciNova is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV



Earnings for MediciNova are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.45) per share. MediciNova has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

