Earnings results for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Meridian last issued its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.80. The business earned $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.07 million. Meridian has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Meridian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meridian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.79%. The high price target for MRBK is $23.00 and the low price target for MRBK is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meridian does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Meridian is 28.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meridian will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.87% next year. This indicates that Meridian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

In the past three months, Meridian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.69% of the stock of Meridian is held by insiders. 39.47% of the stock of Meridian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Meridian are expected to decrease by -26.80% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Meridian is 6.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Meridian is 6.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Meridian has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

