Earnings results for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Northeast Bank last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm earned $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 million. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Northeast Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Northeast Bank.

Dividend Strength: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northeast Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Northeast Bank is 1.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

In the past three months, Northeast Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.22% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by insiders. 56.21% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN



The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 8.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 8.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99.

