Northrim BanCorp Inc is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Northrim BanCorp last issued its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Northrim BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Northrim BanCorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Northrim BanCorp has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 46.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northrim BanCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Northrim BanCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Northrim BanCorp insiders have sold 146.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $26,520.00 in company stock and sold $65,360.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Northrim BanCorp is held by insiders. 68.34% of the stock of Northrim BanCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Northrim BanCorp are expected to decrease by -29.58% in the coming year, from $4.97 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Northrim BanCorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

