Earnings results for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59.

Otis Worldwide last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Otis Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otis Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.02%. The high price target for OTIS is $79.00 and the low price target for OTIS is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Otis Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.57, Otis Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $64.88. Otis Worldwide has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otis Worldwide has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. Based on earnings estimates, Otis Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.53% next year. This indicates that Otis Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

In the past three months, Otis Worldwide insiders have bought 1,037.33% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,755.00 in company stock and sold $2,880.00 in company stock. 83.76% of the stock of Otis Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS



Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 6.94% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.62 per share.

More latest stories: here