Earnings results for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Preferred Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Preferred Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.55%. The high price target for PFBC is $64.00 and the low price target for PFBC is $36.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Preferred Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.25, Preferred Bank has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $51.04. Preferred Bank has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Preferred Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Bank is 22.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Preferred Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.14% next year. This indicates that Preferred Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

In the past three months, Preferred Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.87% of the stock of Preferred Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC



Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 3.38% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $4.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Preferred Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

