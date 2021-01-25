Earnings results for Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Private Bancorp of America last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Private Bancorp of America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Private Bancorp of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Private Bancorp of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.92%. The high price target for PBAM is $15.00 and the low price target for PBAM is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Private Bancorp of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Private Bancorp of America has a forecasted downside of 18.9% from its current price of $18.50. Private Bancorp of America has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America does not currently pay a dividend. Private Bancorp of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

In the past three months, Private Bancorp of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.97% of the stock of Private Bancorp of America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM



Earnings for Private Bancorp of America are expected to decrease by -5.88% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.60 per share. Private Bancorp of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

