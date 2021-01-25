Earnings results for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

RBB Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business earned $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. RBB Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.09%. The high price target for RBB is $13.00 and the low price target for RBB is $12.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RBB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, RBB Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 29.1% from its current price of $17.98. RBB Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RBB Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of RBB Bancorp is 18.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RBB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.27% next year. This indicates that RBB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

In the past three months, RBB Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.66% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 32.09% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB



Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 23.90% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. RBB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

