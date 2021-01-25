Earnings results for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Republic First Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Republic First Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Republic First Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Republic First Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

In the past three months, Republic First Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.50% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by insiders. 64.29% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK



Earnings for Republic First Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is -94.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is -94.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Republic First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here