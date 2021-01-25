Earnings results for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.7.

Scorpio Bulkers last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.40. The company earned $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers has generated $11.90 earnings per share over the last year. Scorpio Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scorpio Bulkers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.79%. The high price target for SALT is $50.00 and the low price target for SALT is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scorpio Bulkers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.83, Scorpio Bulkers has a forecasted upside of 102.8% from its current price of $17.67. Scorpio Bulkers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scorpio Bulkers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Scorpio Bulkers is 1.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

In the past three months, Scorpio Bulkers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.87% of the stock of Scorpio Bulkers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT



Earnings for Scorpio Bulkers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.47) to ($2.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Bulkers is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Bulkers is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scorpio Bulkers has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here