Earnings results for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. ServisFirst Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.47%. The high price target for SFBS is $40.00 and the low price target for SFBS is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ServisFirst Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, ServisFirst Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $43.23. ServisFirst Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ServisFirst Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 29.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ServisFirst Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.97% next year. This indicates that ServisFirst Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

In the past three months, ServisFirst Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,203,491.00 in company stock. Only 10.47% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by insiders. 53.43% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS



Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.98% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 14.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 14.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

