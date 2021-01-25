Earnings results for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Southern Missouri Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. The firm earned $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southern Missouri Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.91%. The high price target for SMBC is $29.00 and the low price target for SMBC is $29.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Southern Missouri Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Southern Missouri Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $32.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southern Missouri Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southern Missouri Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that Southern Missouri Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Southern Missouri Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.10% of the stock of Southern Missouri Bancorp is held by insiders. 49.25% of the stock of Southern Missouri Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.45% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

