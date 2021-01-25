Earnings results for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Steel Dynamics last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Steel Dynamics has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Steel Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.93%. The high price target for STLD is $45.00 and the low price target for STLD is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steel Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steel Dynamics is 32.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Steel Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.15% next year. This indicates that Steel Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

In the past three months, Steel Dynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by insiders. 79.95% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD



Earnings for Steel Dynamics are expected to grow by 22.05% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.12. Steel Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Steel Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

