Earnings results for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.57%. The high price target for SKT is $10.50 and the low price target for SKT is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.40, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a forecasted downside of 44.6% from its current price of $13.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers does not currently pay a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.97% next year. This indicates that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

In the past three months, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by insiders. 73.45% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT



Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 2.11% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is -333.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is -333.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

