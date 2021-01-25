Earnings results for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

TESSCO Technologies last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. TESSCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for TESSCO Technologies.

Dividend Strength: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TESSCO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

In the past three months, TESSCO Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $531,854.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.00% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by insiders. 49.02% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS



Earnings for TESSCO Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of TESSCO Technologies is -2.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TESSCO Technologies is -2.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TESSCO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

