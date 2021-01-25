Must-See Earnings Estimates WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
241
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

WSFS Financial last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. WSFS Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.20%. The high price target for WSFS is $44.00 and the low price target for WSFS is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WSFS Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, WSFS Financial has a forecasted downside of 16.2% from its current price of $46.54. WSFS Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WSFS Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of WSFS Financial is 12.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WSFS Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.91% next year. This indicates that WSFS Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

In the past three months, WSFS Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,154,396.00 in company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by insiders. 83.76% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS

Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to grow by 152.83% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR