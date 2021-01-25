Earnings results for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

WSFS Financial last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. WSFS Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.20%. The high price target for WSFS is $44.00 and the low price target for WSFS is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WSFS Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, WSFS Financial has a forecasted downside of 16.2% from its current price of $46.54. WSFS Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WSFS Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of WSFS Financial is 12.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WSFS Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.91% next year. This indicates that WSFS Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

In the past three months, WSFS Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,154,396.00 in company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by insiders. 83.76% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS



Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to grow by 152.83% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here