Earnings results for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Agilysys last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company earned $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Agilysys has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Agilysys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agilysys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.35%. The high price target for AGYS is $45.00 and the low price target for AGYS is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agilysys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.25, Agilysys has a forecasted downside of 33.4% from its current price of $48.39. Agilysys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys does not currently pay a dividend. Agilysys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

In the past three months, Agilysys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,254.00 in company stock. Only 21.70% of the stock of Agilysys is held by insiders. 98.83% of the stock of Agilysys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS



Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 22.45% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -43.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -43.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agilysys has a P/B Ratio of 15.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here