Earnings results for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.03.

American Express last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has generated $8.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. American Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.33%. The high price target for AXP is $175.00 and the low price target for AXP is $85.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.12, American Express has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $121.15. American Express has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Express is 20.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Express will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.52% next year. This indicates that American Express will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

In the past three months, American Express insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,682,767.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of American Express is held by insiders. 83.54% of the stock of American Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Express (NYSE:AXP



Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 38.97% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $6.74 per share. The P/E ratio of American Express is 30.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of American Express is 30.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. American Express has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Express has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

