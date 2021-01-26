Earnings results for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland last posted its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business earned $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.09, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $53.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.34% next year. This indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

In the past three months, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,255,850.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by insiders. 77.94% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM



Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

