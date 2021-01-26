Earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Autoliv last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Autoliv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autoliv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.32%. The high price target for ALV is $104.00 and the low price target for ALV is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Autoliv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.00, Autoliv has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $88.60. Autoliv has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv does not currently pay a dividend. Autoliv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

In the past three months, Autoliv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $347,509.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Autoliv is held by insiders. 35.25% of the stock of Autoliv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV



Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 126.10% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $6.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 50.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.44. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 50.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.52. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here