Earnings results for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.68%. The high price target for CHRW is $118.00 and the low price target for CHRW is $54.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 48.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.69% next year. This indicates that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

In the past three months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.82% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by insiders. 92.95% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW



Earnings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide are expected to grow by 17.04% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $4.19 per share. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 29.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 29.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 8.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

