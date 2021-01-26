Earnings results for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Cambridge Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Cambridge Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.77%. The high price target for CATC is $60.00 and the low price target for CATC is $58.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cambridge Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 34.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cambridge Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.36% next year. This indicates that Cambridge Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

In the past three months, Cambridge Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $113,260.00 in company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.80% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC



Earnings for Cambridge Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.59% in the coming year, from $6.75 to $6.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Cambridge Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

