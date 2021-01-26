Earnings results for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Camden National last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm earned $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Camden National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden National in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden National is 35.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden National will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.17% next year. This indicates that Camden National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

In the past three months, Camden National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Camden National is held by insiders. 63.79% of the stock of Camden National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC



Earnings for Camden National are expected to decrease by -14.01% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Camden National has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

