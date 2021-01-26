Earnings results for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Canadian National Railway last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Canadian National Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.10%. The high price target for CNI is $165.00 and the low price target for CNI is $79.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canadian National Railway has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.74, Canadian National Railway has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $107.99. Canadian National Railway has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian National Railway does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian National Railway is 41.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian National Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.89% next year. This indicates that Canadian National Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

In the past three months, Canadian National Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by insiders. 54.23% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI



Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 19.02% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here