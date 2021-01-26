Earnings results for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.49.

Capital One Financial last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Capital One Financial has generated $12.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.3. Capital One Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.74%. The high price target for COF is $135.00 and the low price target for COF is $72.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Capital One Financial also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Capital One Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.44, Capital One Financial has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $102.53. Capital One Financial has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital One Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capital One Financial is 3.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital One Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.06% next year. This indicates that Capital One Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

In the past three months, Capital One Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,976,610.00 in company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Capital One Financial is held by insiders. 89.60% of the stock of Capital One Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF



Earnings for Capital One Financial are expected to grow by 219.09% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $9.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital One Financial is 51.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Capital One Financial is 51.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Capital One Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Capital One Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here