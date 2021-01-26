Earnings results for CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc (DEL) is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Analyst Opinion on CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CIT Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.47%. The high price target for CIT is $54.00 and the low price target for CIT is $24.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CIT Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CIT Group is 27.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CIT Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.30% next year. This indicates that CIT Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

In the past three months, CIT Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $145,624.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of CIT Group is held by insiders. 90.45% of the stock of CIT Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT



Earnings for CIT Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.66) to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CIT Group is -7.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CIT Group is -7.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CIT Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

