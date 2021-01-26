Earnings results for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Costamare last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business earned $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. Costamare has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Costamare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Costamare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.88%. The high price target for CMRE is $9.50 and the low price target for CMRE is $6.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Costamare has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Costamare is 43.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Costamare will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.04% next year. This indicates that Costamare will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

In the past three months, Costamare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.63% of the stock of Costamare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE



Earnings for Costamare are expected to grow by 3.85% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Costamare is -77.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Costamare is -77.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Costamare has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

