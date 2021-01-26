Earnings results for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

eBay last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. eBay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eBay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.99%. The high price target for EBAY is $82.00 and the low price target for EBAY is $37.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. eBay does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of eBay is 27.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, eBay will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.48% next year. This indicates that eBay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

In the past three months, eBay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,196,523.00 in company stock. Only 5.02% of the stock of eBay is held by insiders. 90.13% of the stock of eBay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY



Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 3.11% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of eBay is 7.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of eBay is 7.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.46. eBay has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eBay has a P/B Ratio of 15.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

