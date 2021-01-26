Earnings results for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Encompass Health last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1.

Analyst Opinion on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encompass Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.35%. The high price target for EHC is $100.00 and the low price target for EHC is $83.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encompass Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.00, Encompass Health has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $85.70. Encompass Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encompass Health has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Encompass Health is 28.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encompass Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.32% next year. This indicates that Encompass Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

In the past three months, Encompass Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by insiders. 89.92% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC



Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 34.98% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 32.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.44. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 32.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.63. Encompass Health has a PEG Ratio of 9.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Encompass Health has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

