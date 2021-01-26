Earnings results for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94.

F5 Networks last announced its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks has generated $6.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. F5 Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F5 Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.81%. The high price target for FFIV is $255.00 and the low price target for FFIV is $140.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks does not currently pay a dividend. F5 Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

In the past three months, F5 Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,926,814.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV



Earnings for F5 Networks are expected to grow by 9.36% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $7.83 per share. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 41.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.44. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 41.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.30. F5 Networks has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. F5 Networks has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

