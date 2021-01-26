Earnings results for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

First Commonwealth Financial last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. First Commonwealth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.57%. The high price target for FCF is $13.00 and the low price target for FCF is $9.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Commonwealth Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, First Commonwealth Financial has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $12.59. First Commonwealth Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Commonwealth Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Commonwealth Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.89% next year. This indicates that First Commonwealth Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

In the past three months, First Commonwealth Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by insiders. 66.95% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF



Earnings for First Commonwealth Financial are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

