Earnings results for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

First Foundation last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm earned $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. First Foundation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Foundation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.42%. The high price target for FFWM is $26.00 and the low price target for FFWM is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Foundation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Foundation is 22.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Foundation will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.47% next year. This indicates that First Foundation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

In the past three months, First Foundation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $965,799.00 in company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of First Foundation is held by insiders. 61.20% of the stock of First Foundation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM



Earnings for First Foundation are expected to decrease by -1.09% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. First Foundation has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

