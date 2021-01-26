Earnings results for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

First Midwest Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. First Midwest Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.36%. The high price target for FMBI is $15.00 and the low price target for FMBI is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Midwest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 28.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Midwest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.00% next year. This indicates that First Midwest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

In the past three months, First Midwest Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,003.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of First Midwest Bancorp is held by insiders. 79.29% of the stock of First Midwest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI



Earnings for First Midwest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.96% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 17.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 17.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. First Midwest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

