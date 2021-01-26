Earnings results for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Freeport-McMoRan last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Its revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.89%. The high price target for FCX is $33.00 and the low price target for FCX is $12.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Freeport-McMoRan does not currently pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Freeport-McMoRan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,508,456.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by insiders. 72.30% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Freeport-McMoRan are expected to grow by 262.50% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -321.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -321.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Freeport-McMoRan has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

